2018 India’s official entry to Oscars, pips 'Kerala Story', 'Gadar 2'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Survival drama 2018: Everyone is a Hero, the film based on the 2018 Kerala floods, has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. The Jude Anthany Joseph-directorial venture is the fourth Malayalam film after Guru (1997), Adaminte Makan Abu (2011), and Jallikattu (2019) to be nominated for the Academy Awards.

Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, and others, the movie follows people from all walks of life affected by the calamity. The selection jury was headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli and 2018 made the cut by inching past films like Balagam (Telugu),

The Kerala Story (Hindi), Maamannan (Tamil), Vaalvi (Marathi) Viduthalai (Tamil), Virupaksha (Telugu), August 16, 1947 (Hindi) Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani (Hindi), Gadar 2 (Hindi) and Dasara (Telugu). 2018 was the only Malayalam film in the final contention.

Tovino said, “Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me...but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project. 2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters...”

2018 entered Rs 100-cr club in just 11 days

“Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own,” said Tovino, who won the Septimius Awards for Best Asian Actor for his performance in the movie.

Released in May, 2018 was a box office hit and became the fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club, achieving the feat in just 11 days of release. The movie was produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph.

