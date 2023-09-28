CM, mins to tour all constituencies as part of Nava Kerala programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his ministers, is set to embark on a comprehensive tour of all assembly constituencies as part of the Nava Kerala programme. “The tour programme named Nava Kerala Sadas, and district-level interactions will be conducted with prominent individuals from various sectors,” the CM told reporters on Wednesday.

The programme is scheduled to be held from November 18 to December 24. The inaugural will be held in Manjeswaram on November 18. The programme will include public meetings with the participation of elected representatives, cooperative members, workers, farmers, farm labourers, women, students, and senior citizens. Cultural performances will also be an integral part of these gatherings.

The guest list for Nava Kerala Sadas will comprise special invitees, including freedom fighters, women’s representatives, youth and student leaders, college union representatives, artists, celebrities, and community leaders.

“The current government has reached the midpoint of its term. Nava Kerala Sadas is designed to inform the public about the government’s achievements and pending tasks. We are prepared to address criticisms. I find it puzzling that the opposition has chosen to boycott it. Opposition MLAs are expected to oversee the program in their constituencies. This initiative is intended to propel Kerala forward,”he added.

