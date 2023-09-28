Congress LS poll preparatory meet in October

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the State congress, under the leadership of its state president K. Sudhakaran, has scheduled two pivotal meetings for October 4 and 5, a source said.

Firstly, a high-powered Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting is scheduled, and it will be attended by all 15 Congress members of parliament at Indira Bhavan. Subsequently, a joint meeting of district presidents and state office-bearers will take place. National general secretary K C Venugopal will also be in attendance during these two days.

The agenda for these meetings encompasses a range of activities, including planning protests against policies deemed detrimental to the people by both the central and state governments among many others.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the State congress, under the leadership of its state president K. Sudhakaran, has scheduled two pivotal meetings for October 4 and 5, a source said. Firstly, a high-powered Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting is scheduled, and it will be attended by all 15 Congress members of parliament at Indira Bhavan. Subsequently, a joint meeting of district presidents and state office-bearers will take place. National general secretary K C Venugopal will also be in attendance during these two days. The agenda for these meetings encompasses a range of activities, including planning protests against policies deemed detrimental to the people by both the central and state governments among many others. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });