Governor withholding assent to Bills: Kerala govt to approach SC

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan-PTI

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   In response to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ‘indefinitely’ withholding assent to Bills passed by the legislature, the state government has decided to approach the Supreme Court on the matter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here on Wednesday that the withholding bills indefinitely was reminiscent of the “colonial period” when governors enjoyed unbridled discretionary powers. He said the government had no other option but to take legal recourse.

The government has enlisted senior counsel K K Venugopal to represent its case. Earlier, senior counsel Fali S Nariman’s opinion was sought on the governor’s authority to indefinitely withhold Bills, and the Telangana government also approached the Supreme Court on a similar matter, he said.

The chief minister  revealed that eight bills passed by the state legislature in previous sessions were awaiting the governor’s assent, ranging from one year and ten months to a little over five months old. Many of these bills pertain to university law amendments, causing delays in the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities.

He added that the Bills were not given assent even after the ministers and officials visited the Raj Bhavan and clarified the governor’s doubts regarding certain provisions in the Bills. “Delaying Bills passed by the state legislature, that reflects the wishes of the people, is against the very essence of parliamentary democracy. No right-thinking person can agree that such an act is in accordance with the Constitution,” the chief minister said. 

Wont bow to pressure: Governor
T’Puram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told reporters on Wednesday that he would not bow under any pressure regarding the Bills under his consideration. “I shall go by my understanding and my discretion. If I feel that the government is exceeding its jurisdiction, I cannot be an accomplice to it,” he said. Khan welcomed the state government’s move to approach the top court over ‘withholding’ of Bills by the Raj Bhavan adding that if the government wanted to squander the money of the state, it was free to do so. 

