Host your parties and events on the high seas on board Odyssey from November

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Starting in November, you can now plan pre-wedding receptions, business meetings, and family gatherings on the open seas. SSR Marine, a Mumbai-based cruise operator, is set to launch a service that will connect five minor ports in Kerala, offering an exciting voyage on the high seas.

The cruise vessel, named Odyssey, boasts a capacity to accommodate 300 guests and features 14 private rooms for overnight stays. Initially, the operator plans to offer night cruises to the high seas, connecting the ports of Vizhinjam, Kollam, Kochi, Ponnani, and Kozhikode. Onboard, guests can enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including gaming sessions, DJ parties, and even a casino.

“The ship can be reserved in advance for parties and family events. It offers a banquet hall, a DJ party area, and a gaming section that includes a casino. The party and gaming sessions commence once the ship ventures beyond 12 nautical miles from the coastline. Odyssey provides a luxurious experience with five-star amenities onboard. This cruise package is the first of its kind in Kerala, and we are optimistic about attracting tourists as well as young partygoers,”a representative of SSR Marine said.

In addition to overnight cruises, Odyssey will also offer two-hour daytime trips based on demand.

“SSR Marine has sought permission from the Maritime Board to operate a cruise service connecting five ports in the state. They have obtained approvals from the state government and various departments. This cruise service will be a boon for Kerala’s tourism sector. We have instructed them to strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Navy and Coast Guard,” said Kerala Maritime Board chairman N S Pillai.

