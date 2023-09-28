Kerala HC gives govt one month to clear dues of paddy farmers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the delay in paying farmers under the paddy procurement scheme, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a one-month deadline to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) to ensure all eligible amounts are disbursed.

Bemoaning the ‘very sorry state of affairs’, Justice Devan Ramachandran said it was the contractual obligation of Supplyco to pay farmers fully under the scheme. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Nenmani Padasekhara Nellulpadaka Samithi from Palakkad’s Kollengode, and around 26 farmers from Alappuzha.

The petitioners complained they were yet to get full payment though paddy was procured from them in April and May. They said they were now being asked to go to various banks and sign loan applications and security documents before their claims were honoured.

As per sources in the agriculture minister’s office, the government owes Rs 37 crore as paddy procurement dues to 4,330 farmers. Supplyco’s counsel submitted that under the scheme, 28% of the amount had already been disbursed to each petitioner. The rest, the counsel said, will be disbursed through banks with whom they and the government have entered into a tripartite loan agreement, to facilitate a loan in their name.

