Home States Kerala

Kerala HC gives govt one month to clear dues of paddy farmers

Bemoaning the ‘very sorry state of affairs’, Justice Devan Ramachandran said it was the contractual obligation of Supplyco to pay farmers fully under the scheme.

Published: 28th September 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Expressing concern over the delay in paying farmers under the paddy procurement scheme, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a one-month deadline to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) to ensure all eligible amounts are disbursed.

Bemoaning the ‘very sorry state of affairs’, Justice Devan Ramachandran said it was the contractual obligation of Supplyco to pay farmers fully under the scheme. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Nenmani Padasekhara Nellulpadaka Samithi from Palakkad’s Kollengode, and around 26 farmers from Alappuzha.

The petitioners complained they were yet to get full payment though paddy was procured from them in April and May. They said they were now being asked to go to various banks and sign loan applications and security documents before their claims were honoured.

As per sources in the agriculture minister’s office, the government owes Rs 37 crore as paddy procurement dues to 4,330 farmers. Supplyco’s counsel submitted that under the scheme, 28% of the amount had already been disbursed to each petitioner. The rest, the counsel said, will be disbursed through banks with whom they and the government have entered into a tripartite loan agreement, to facilitate a loan in their name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy farmers Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Supplyco

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp