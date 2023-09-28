Landowner held for burying bodies of electrocuted youths in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The police have arrested the landowner, Anantha Kumar, 52, of Ambalaparambu, in connection with the electrocution of two youths at Karingirapully, on Thursday. He confessed to the crime. He was later produced in court and remanded. The two deceased youths are Satheesh, 22, of Kalaanditharayil, Pudussery, and Shijith, 22, of Thekkumkunnil, Karakottupura, Kottekad.

On Sunday night there was a scuffle between two groups at Venoli. Based on a complaint by one group, the police registered a case against four youths, Abhin, Ajith, Satheesh and Shijith, and 10 others. Fearing the police, the four youths hid in the house of a relative of Satheesh at Karingirapully. Subsequently, the friends of the four youths informed them that the police were after them. The four youths left the house at 5am and while Abhin and Ajith went to one side, Satheesh and Shijith went to the opposite side.

Satheesh and Shijith went across the paddy fields of Anantha Kumar where a live wire was placed to prevent wild boars from entering the property. Both the youths stepped on the wire and were killed. Subsequently, Abhin and Ajith who called them over their mobile phone got no response. Abhin and Ajith immediately went to the police station and surrendered and stated that the two youths were missing.

The police went in search of the youths in the direction shown by Ajith and Abhin on Tuesday evening and found bloodstains and marks of bodies being pulled through the grasslands. The area where the bodies were found was also cleared. On suspicion, Anantha Kumar was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and questioned.

District police chief R Anand, who was at the spot, said that though the accused gave contradictory answers initially, he said later that he had buried the bodies out of fear and confessed to the crime.

The accused stated that he had taken a pit that was 70-cm deep and buried the bodies on Monday evening. Later, he slit the stomachs of the two youths to prevent the bodies from bulging out of the pit after they decompose.

On Wednesday morning , RDO D Amruthavalli, ASP Shahul Hameed, forensic experts, dog squad and police surgeon Dr P B Gujral visited the place and conducted the inquest. The bodies were later taken to the district hospital and handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

Satheesh is survived by his mother Krishnakumari and sister Deepa. His father, Manickan, had died earlier.

Shijith is survived by his parents , Manikandan and Udayakumari, and brothers Sreejith and Ranjith.

The accused, Anantha Kumar, was taken to the crime spot as part of evidence collection in the evening.

The dresses of the two deceased youths, the implements used to dig the pit and the live wire which caused the death were recovered from near the canal area beside the highway in Kalmandapam. The mobile phones of the deceased youths were also recovered from a nearby area.

