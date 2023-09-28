Home States Kerala

Mappilapattu singer Ramla Beegum, 83, dies

Apart from being a Mappilapaatu singer, Ramla Beegum had equally made her presence felt in Kathaprasangam with her unique narrative style.

Published: 28th September 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ramla Beegum

Ramla Beegum

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Mappilapattu singer Ramla Beegum passed away at her residence in Paroppadi in Kozhikode on Wednesday. She was 83.  She was born to Hussain Yousuf Yamana of Sakkariya Bazaar, Alappuzha, and Mariyam Beevi, of Feroke Petta, Kozhikode. 

Apart from being a Mappilapaatu singer, Ramla Beegum had equally made her presence felt in Kathaprasangam with her unique narrative style. She chose stories with themes connecting both Muslim and Hindu cultures for her Kathaprasangam, which were beautifully rendered by her. 

Ramla Beegum travelled and hosted shows on national and international stages. Many of her works are still popular among music lovers and the best among them is ‘Husnul Jamal Badrul Muneer.’  She started her career as a singer at a very young age rendering mostly Hindi songs as lead singer in the Azad Music Troupe in Alappuzha. At the age of 18, Ramla got married to K A Salam, popularly known as Salam Mash. 

She is also a recipient of awards, including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award and Folklore Akademi Award. She has bagged the Moinkutty Vaidyar Award which is given for outstanding contribution to the field of Mappilapattu. Some of her popular works include Nalla Thenmavil..., Haadhi Asthipettu..., Peronnayiram..., Aalathinolivaa..., Alhamdudayon...,Erulokham... and many others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramla Beegum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp