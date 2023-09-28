Mappilapattu singer Ramla Beegum, 83, dies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mappilapattu singer Ramla Beegum passed away at her residence in Paroppadi in Kozhikode on Wednesday. She was 83. She was born to Hussain Yousuf Yamana of Sakkariya Bazaar, Alappuzha, and Mariyam Beevi, of Feroke Petta, Kozhikode.

Apart from being a Mappilapaatu singer, Ramla Beegum had equally made her presence felt in Kathaprasangam with her unique narrative style. She chose stories with themes connecting both Muslim and Hindu cultures for her Kathaprasangam, which were beautifully rendered by her.

Ramla Beegum travelled and hosted shows on national and international stages. Many of her works are still popular among music lovers and the best among them is ‘Husnul Jamal Badrul Muneer.’ She started her career as a singer at a very young age rendering mostly Hindi songs as lead singer in the Azad Music Troupe in Alappuzha. At the age of 18, Ramla got married to K A Salam, popularly known as Salam Mash.

She is also a recipient of awards, including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award and Folklore Akademi Award. She has bagged the Moinkutty Vaidyar Award which is given for outstanding contribution to the field of Mappilapattu. Some of her popular works include Nalla Thenmavil..., Haadhi Asthipettu..., Peronnayiram..., Aalathinolivaa..., Alhamdudayon...,Erulokham... and many others.

