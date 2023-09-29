Home States Kerala

Allegations against Veena George’s personal staffer: Police to record statement of complainant

Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner C H Nagaraju said that a police team has been sent to record his statement and a clear picture would be available by Friday evening. 

Published: 29th September 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the corruption allegation against Health Minister Veena George’s personnel staffer surfaced, the police have decided to record the detailed statement of the complainant, Haridasan Kummali. Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner C H Nagaraju said that a police team has been sent to record his statement and a clear picture would be available by Friday evening. 

Nagaraju said that the police are acting on the basis of a complaint filed by Akhil Mathew, the personal staff member against whom the bribe allegation has been raised. Cantonment police recorded the statement of Akhil on Wednesday.

He stated that the charges levelled against him were fabricated. The police have registered a case for cheating against the unidentified accused. Akhil Mathew filed the complaint with the DGP along with a letter from the minister on September 26. Nagaraju, however, said that he has not received any complaint from Haridasan so far. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp