Allegations against Veena George’s personal staffer: Police to record statement of complainant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the corruption allegation against Health Minister Veena George’s personnel staffer surfaced, the police have decided to record the detailed statement of the complainant, Haridasan Kummali. Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner C H Nagaraju said that a police team has been sent to record his statement and a clear picture would be available by Friday evening.

Nagaraju said that the police are acting on the basis of a complaint filed by Akhil Mathew, the personal staff member against whom the bribe allegation has been raised. Cantonment police recorded the statement of Akhil on Wednesday.

He stated that the charges levelled against him were fabricated. The police have registered a case for cheating against the unidentified accused. Akhil Mathew filed the complaint with the DGP along with a letter from the minister on September 26. Nagaraju, however, said that he has not received any complaint from Haridasan so far.



