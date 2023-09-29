Ban proposed on 18 more loan apps

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police cyber investigation wing has initiated steps to ban 18 more loan apps that were found circumventing the law and engaging in intimidatory tactics. The cyber wing last week had written to the hosting platforms to remove 70-odd apps, against which several complaints were received. Sources said that out of the recommended 70 apps, the platforms removed as many as 25 of them in a short time.

“We usually give the hosting platforms one week’s time to remove the apps. Most of them have responded positively. There are a few more days left for the deadline to expire. If any hosting platforms decline our recommendation, we will seek the Union government’s intervention to get those apps blocked,” a source said.

The cyber wing decided to act tough against the loan apps after several of them were accused of blackmailing borrowers and engaging in usury. Some of the suicides that occurred in the state recently were reportedly due to the predatory approach of such apps. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also asked the police to take all possible measures to restrict such apps from operating.

The cyber wing has set up a special cell to record complaints against loan apps and initiate action. Within two days, as many as 20 complaints were received.

Sources said some of the complaints pertained to incidents that occurred four years back and a few were against banking apps of some of the prominent nationalised and private banks.

“We have sorted out the complaints and the genuine ones will be taken up very soon. The complaints have mentioned some apps that we have not reported yet. So, those apps will also be red-flagged soon,” sources added.

