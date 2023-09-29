Congress comes out against CM’s comment on Karuvannur bank scam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged political vendetta behind the ED probe into Karuvannur bank scam, Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have come out against his statement.

During his response to the bank scam, the chief minister had said that if one black rice is found in the meal, one need not throw out the entire food on the plate.

Satheesan reminded Pinarayi that the plate was full of black rice and added that in the history of the cooperative sector, it is the first time the state is witnessing such a mammoth scam. He said that Thrissur district alone has seen frauds to the tune of Rs 500 crore. Taking a snide attack on the chief minister’s stand on the scam, Satheesan said it was outrageous of him to take a stand in favour of the looters.

“Why is the CM not seeing the tears of the investors? The LDF government should be taking steps to expose wrongdoers and purify the cooperative sector,” said Satheesan.

On Wednesday, Pinarayi criticised the UDF stand to boycott Keraleeyam. Reacting to this, Satheesan said the CM and his cabinet ministers’ visit to 140 constituencies, and the Keraleeyam programme are being conducted using the money in the exchequer. When the state is reeling under severe financial crisis, the Opposition will not be part of the profligacy of the government. Congress state president K Sudhakaran also blamed Pinarayi for playing down the Karuvannur scam. He alleged that it was the CPM that put black stones in the white rice (cooperative banks).

