CPM leader’s Dubai trips under lens: Enforcement Directorate

ED tells court that Aravindakshan and Satheeshkumar visited Dubai for sale of property

Published: 29th September 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

CPM leader P R Aravindakshan being taken to PMLA court in Kochi. (FILE| A Sanesh )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Karuvannur Bank scam has found that CPM leader P R Aravindakshan travelled with prime accused Satheeshkumar P to Dubai multiple times. This was revealed in the report filed when Aravindakshan and former accountant of the bank C K Jils were produced before PMLA Special Court in Kochi on completion of their ED custody on Thursday. 

“Aravindakshan and first accused Satheeshkumar visited Dubai for the purpose of sale of property in 2013-2014, and twice later with a person named Chacko. However, Aravindakshan did not disclose the details of the sale of properties and full details of the purpose of his Dubai visits,” stated in the report.

ED also alleged that over Rs 60 lakh was deposited in the bank account of Aravindakshan’s mother who is drawing welfare pension for agricultural workers. “Aravindakshan has not disclosed the details of the entire bank accounts held by him  and his family members. It was revealed in the investigation that there are transactions of Rs 63.56 lakh in the bank account of his mother Chandramathi aged 90. It is learnt that Chandramathi has no income other than her agricultural pension of Rs 1,600 per month,” stated the report.

According to ED, the nominee of Chandramathi’s bank deposit is a person named  Sreejith. But Aravindakshan has no relatives with the same name. ED investigation also revealed that property in the name of Aravindakshan’s wife Sheela was sold to an NRI named Ajith Menon for Rs 85 lakh. More investigation is required in this aspect. 

ED investigation against Jils revealed that he sold 11 properties to different persons between 2011 and 2019. Of these, six plots of land were in the name of his wife Sreelatha. 

Both Aravindakshan and Jils were remanded in judicial custody. ED Special Prosecutor Santhosh M Jose submitted before the court that the agency would seek custody of the accused again later. It was on Tuesday that Aravindakshan and Jils were arrested by ED for their involvement in the Karuvanur bank loan scam and aiding prime accused Satheeshkumar. 

