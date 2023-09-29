Dragon boat oarsmen row hearts out in hope of last-gasp Asiad nod

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s been over a month since the Nehru Trophy, but boat-racing frenzy is still alive and kicking on the backwaters of Alappuzha. India’s oarsmen, who have won international laurels in dragon boat racing, are rowing their hearts out in practice sessions, unmindful of the occasional downpours. But like the overcast skies, their chances of participating in the ongoing Asian Games in China look grim. However, the paddlers are not ready to give up hope.

Despite numerous representations by the Dragon Boat India & Traditional Sports Federation (DBI&TSF) over the past few months, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has not given its official confirmation of the Indian team’s participation in the continental sporting extravaganza.

Dragon boat events get going from October 4. Expecting a last-minute nod from IOA, the men’s and women’s teams are busy in their practice camps in Kerala and Assam respectively.

The 28-member men’s team participating in the camp has 11 Malayalis, most of whom had taken baby steps in paddling on the backwaters of Alappuzha. Three personnel from Kerala Police and an Armyman are also in the squad. The women’s team has nine Keralites.

On confirmation of participation, two 14-member teams (12 members + 2 reserve) in both men’s and women’s categories will be shortlisted.

‘We’ve been informally told to continue with practice sessions’

The DBI&TSF is a full member of International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) and the Asian Dragon Boat Federation. Indian federation representatives had met senior IOA officials on numerous occasions and submitted all the necessary documents in March, requesting arrangements for sending the Indian dragon boat team to the Asian Games.

“Till date, we have not received any official communication from IOA. Neither has our request been officially turned down. We have been informally told to continue with the practice sessions,” said Reji K S, secretary general, DBI&TSF. Reji, who has won international laurels in water sports, is also the chief coach of the Indian team.

To keep the spirits of the paddlers high, the DBI&TSF had written to the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow the team to participate in the Asian games in ‘pay and play’ mode where the team itself bears all the expenses. IOA president P T Usha, who is currently on an official trip to Uruguay, could not be reached for comment.

Interestingly, the Asian Dragon Boat Federation had appointed two international technical officers, who are part of the Indian federation, for the conduct of the event at the Asian Games. One of them is Keralite Tom Joseph, a technical committee member of IDBF, who has served as referee in three world championships and three Asian championships. He is set to leave for China on Saturday.

The Indian dragon boat team had won four medals, including a gold at the 16th IDBF Dragon Boat World Championship and two bronze in 14th Asian Dragon Boat Championship 2022. “The Indian teams are potential medallists. It would be a great encouragement if the teams, comprising mostly of rural sportsmen, are given a chance to participate,” Tom Joseph said.

ENTER, THE DRAGON

Dragon boat racing was incorporated into Asian Games in 2010.

Each dragon boat has 10 paddlers, steerer & drummer

Hangzhou events to be held over 200m, 500m, and 1,000m

Teams to compete for a total of six gold medals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s been over a month since the Nehru Trophy, but boat-racing frenzy is still alive and kicking on the backwaters of Alappuzha. India’s oarsmen, who have won international laurels in dragon boat racing, are rowing their hearts out in practice sessions, unmindful of the occasional downpours. But like the overcast skies, their chances of participating in the ongoing Asian Games in China look grim. However, the paddlers are not ready to give up hope. Despite numerous representations by the Dragon Boat India & Traditional Sports Federation (DBI&TSF) over the past few months, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has not given its official confirmation of the Indian team’s participation in the continental sporting extravaganza. Dragon boat events get going from October 4. Expecting a last-minute nod from IOA, the men’s and women’s teams are busy in their practice camps in Kerala and Assam respectively. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 28-member men’s team participating in the camp has 11 Malayalis, most of whom had taken baby steps in paddling on the backwaters of Alappuzha. Three personnel from Kerala Police and an Armyman are also in the squad. The women’s team has nine Keralites. On confirmation of participation, two 14-member teams (12 members + 2 reserve) in both men’s and women’s categories will be shortlisted. ‘We’ve been informally told to continue with practice sessions’ The DBI&TSF is a full member of International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) and the Asian Dragon Boat Federation. Indian federation representatives had met senior IOA officials on numerous occasions and submitted all the necessary documents in March, requesting arrangements for sending the Indian dragon boat team to the Asian Games. “Till date, we have not received any official communication from IOA. Neither has our request been officially turned down. We have been informally told to continue with the practice sessions,” said Reji K S, secretary general, DBI&TSF. Reji, who has won international laurels in water sports, is also the chief coach of the Indian team. To keep the spirits of the paddlers high, the DBI&TSF had written to the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow the team to participate in the Asian games in ‘pay and play’ mode where the team itself bears all the expenses. IOA president P T Usha, who is currently on an official trip to Uruguay, could not be reached for comment. Interestingly, the Asian Dragon Boat Federation had appointed two international technical officers, who are part of the Indian federation, for the conduct of the event at the Asian Games. One of them is Keralite Tom Joseph, a technical committee member of IDBF, who has served as referee in three world championships and three Asian championships. He is set to leave for China on Saturday. The Indian dragon boat team had won four medals, including a gold at the 16th IDBF Dragon Boat World Championship and two bronze in 14th Asian Dragon Boat Championship 2022. “The Indian teams are potential medallists. It would be a great encouragement if the teams, comprising mostly of rural sportsmen, are given a chance to participate,” Tom Joseph said. ENTER, THE DRAGON Dragon boat racing was incorporated into Asian Games in 2010. Each dragon boat has 10 paddlers, steerer & drummer Hangzhou events to be held over 200m, 500m, and 1,000m Teams to compete for a total of six gold medals