Heart ailments on rise, prevention key

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of heart patients in the state continues to be on a higher trajectory as the measures to prevent diseases have taken a back seat, according to cardiologists. It has been found that over 330 heart patients attend the OP and over 13 angioplasties are carried out every day in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College alone.

As many as 40,000 patients visited the OP in the last four months and 400 angioplasties were done in a month. As the number of patients keeps increasing, the hospital is planning to conduct 16 elective angioplasties in a day, apart from around 10 emergency angioplasties, said Dr K Sivaprasad, director of Kerala Heart Foundation and the Head of the Cardiology Department at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

What worries health experts is that cardiovascular disease affects people in the most productive age group and impacts caused to their families are high. They blame the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in the population as the leading reason for patient growth. Doctors have asked the public to focus on preventive aspects of the disease.

“It is a positive that the government emphasises on prevention. The school health programme has been strengthened by incorporating preventive aspects,” said Dr Mathew Iype, Professor of Cardiology Department at Thiruvananthapuram MCH.

‘HRIDAYASPARSAM’ FROM TODAY

Health Minister Veena George has said that as part of World Heart Day, the department is starting a state-level campaign titled ‘Hridayasparsam’. It aims to detect, treat and prevent heart disease. The participants will be trained to provide first aid including CPR. Veena will perform the state-level inauguration at Thrissur Medical College on Friday.



