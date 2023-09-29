Home States Kerala

Inquiry held into alleged stripping at tribal hostel in Sholayur

Due to continuous rain, many cases of skin diseases were being reported among the inmates of the hostel.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Ottappalam sub-collector D Dharmalasree on Thursday visited the Prematric Tribal Girls Hostel in Sholayur and conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident in which eight students of the hostel were stripped in front of their classmates for verifying whether they had any skin rashes. 

Of the eight girls, four lodged a complaint against four women employees of the hostel. Following this, the Agali police registered a case. The girls alleged they were humiliated as they had to undress in front of other students.   

The inquiry report of the sub-collector stated that there are two hostels of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) in Sholayur. Of them, one is for girls studying from classes I to IX and the other is for girls studying from classes X to XII. As the first hostel is being renovated, all 110 students of that hostel were shifted to the second hostel.  

Due to continuous rain, many cases of skin diseases were being reported among the inmates of the hostel. Though the inmates were advised against exchanging dresses, they paid no heed to it, said the report. Following this, the hostel staff asked the students to return the dresses to the employees. The students then removed their T-shirts and returned them to their hostel mates in front of other students, said the report.

