Kerala receives widespread rains; Yellow alert in 10 districts

Thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds were likely in many places for the next two days in the state, IMD sources said.

Published: 29th September 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rains, accompanied by gusty winds lashed various parts of Kerala since Thursday night. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Incessant rains since last night, caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of Kerala on Friday.

In the wake of continuous rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Yellow alert warning in 10 districts-Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Rains, accompanied by gusty winds lashed various parts of the state since Thursday night.

"Yellow Alert" indicates heavy rains between 6-11 cm.

Isolated heavy rains were predicted in various places and people, living in high-range and coastal areas, should maintain extra vigil, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said here.

Continuous rains flooded low-lying areas and resulted in traffic snarls in districts like Thiruvananthapuram, where there is no particular weather warning in place.

