Navy wins Inter-Services Athletics Meet after 72 yrs

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Navy scripted history on Thursday after it emerged the winner of the 72nd Inter-Services Athletics Meet held at the artillery centre in Hyderabad. It is the first time in the tournament’s history that the Navy has clinched the trophy.

Navyman M P Jabir of Kerala was declared the best athlete among the three wings of the Armed Forces at the meet. Navyman Sachin Binu of Kerala bagged gold in 110m hurdles.

The state has one more reason to be proud. The Navy’s athletic team had undergone training at the Naval Sports Control Cell in Kochi.

The victory assumes significance given how the Navy had only fielded a smaller contingent for the meet compared to the other two services.

The Army team, long-time winners of the trophy, fielded two teams. The Air Force had one, but with more members.

From the 14 track events and nine field events, all held under the silent vigil of the renowned Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, the Navy finished with 86 points, while Army Red and Indian Air Force managed 80.5 and 45 points, respectively.

“The meet saw closely contested races and remarkable displays of strength and agility,” said Major General Rakesh Manocha, general officer commanding, Telangana and Andhra sub-area, who was also the chief guest of the event’s closing ceremony.

The meet is held annually to celebrate athleticism and select sportsmen for representation in national and international athletic events.

It also reinforces the spirit of camaraderie and discipline, the hallmark of the Armed Forces. This year’s meet was held from September 25 to 28 under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board.

