New allegations emerge against Akhil Sajeev: Accused of taking Rs 5 lakh for NORKA job  

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The cash-for-job scam has taken on a broader dimension, with fresh allegations implicating Akhil Sajeev, who is believed to have played a role as an intermediary in the health department job scam. This new revelation involves a job associated with NORKA Roots, a portfolio under the chief minister.

The fraud was ultimately resolved and kept under wraps with the intervention of high-ranking CPM leaders. Akhil reimbursed the money he had taken under the pretense of offering a job.

Advocate I P Sreekanth, the individual who paid money for a job, opted to expose the fraudulent activity upon discovering that Akhil was allegedly engaged in similar deceptive practices. Sreekanth declared his willingness to provide documented evidence to investigative agencies.

The incident occurred in October 2020 when two lawyer friends informed Sreekanth about a job opportunity at NORKA.”I mentioned that my wife needed a job, and they told me that a total of Rs 15 lakh was needed to be paid to the middlemen. Through them, I got in touch with Jikku Jacob, a CPM supporter from Pathanamthitta, who claimed that Akhil was his friend. I inquired about the basis for such a substantial amount, and the response was that there would be no issues. Trusting this, I transferred Rs 1 lakh to Jikku’s account and Rs 4 lakh to Akhil’s account,” said Sreekanth. He also received a stamped paper signed by Jikku in November 2020 as assurance.

Despite the initial payment, no progress was made. Over a year and a half later, Sreekanth personally visited Pathanamthitta to meet Akhil. Akhil introduced him to Jayakumar Vallthodu, who claimed to be a CPM local leader with direct connections to the minister’s office. Jayakumar explained that they would soon facilitate the appointment and stated that they had not taken the money.

Subsequently, Sreekanth reported the fraud to a CPM state leader, leading to intervention by party leaders. They took steps to return the money with Akhil transferring the amount in installments. Sreekanth received the full amount by December 2022, with Rs 1.80 lakh transferred by Jikku. Subsequently, Akhil contacted Srikanth by phone and disclosed that he had lost his job as a result of the complaint. He also made threats, insinuating that his family might resort to suicide if Sreekanth continued to pursue the matter. Sreekanth chose not to file a complaint, having successfully retrieved his money.

In response to queries about the lawyer’s revelation, C N Mohanan, CPM Ernakulam district secretary, informed reporters that he does not get involved in financial transactions between individuals and does not recollect any such dealings.

