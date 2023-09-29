Suresh Gopi to assume charge as chairman of Satyajit Ray Institute

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor turned politician Suresh Gopi has decided to accept the appointment as the chairman of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata. In a social media post, he confirmed that he will assume the role as per the instructions provided by the Central Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

While there were reports suggesting his reluctance to accept the appointment, sources clarified he was waiting for official communication from the ministry. He expressed gratitude to the PM, home minister, and information and broadcasting minister for considering him for the position.

Suresh Gopi emphasised that he is taking on the role with the assurance that it will not be an office of profit or a salaried job, and he will retain all the freedoms of a politician.

This is significant as there were allegations that this appointment might hinder his ability to contest from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. By ensuring it is not an office of profit, he has made it clear that this posting will not impede his political aspirations.

He wrote on Facebook, “I’m taking over charge with the assurance of the Minister that it is 100% not an Office of profit and not at all a salaried job and that I will still continue to carry all the liberties of a politician that I am in every front.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed his participation in the Karuvannur Bank march planned by BJP on October 2 to demand justice for investors. The march will cover 18 km, with around 10,000 party workers, and conclude in front of the Corporation office.

