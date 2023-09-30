Home States Kerala

‘7 shots from close range’: Family feud turns fatal for elder brother

The siblings squabbled on Thursday over Thomas parking his motorcycle in front of the house, said neighbours.

Published: 30th September 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The police examining the house at Edayappuram in Aluva where Paulson was shot dead on Thursday | T P Sooraj

By Arun M
Express News Service

ALUVA: A long-running family feud finally culminated in murder in Edayappuram, near Aluva, on Thursday night. Thomas T J, 46, an employee of the High Court, was arrested for killing his elder brother Paulson T J. The 48-year-old was shot multiple times with an air gun following an altercation over parking. 

The duo were living with their father, 80-year-old Joseph, a retired railway employee, in his house on Sub Canal Road. Paulson sustained bullet injuries to the neck, chest, forehead and back from close range. Thomas fired seven rounds from the gun owned by Joseph, said police officers, who later recovered the weapon from the house.

Local residents were in the dark about the incident until Friday morning, when Thomas, who had informed officers of the crime, was taken into custody. 

The siblings squabbled on Thursday over Thomas parking his motorcycle in front of the house, said neighbours.  

Brothers used to quarrel frequently: Neighbours

After Paulson damaged the vehicle, Thomas lodged a police complaint. This provoked Paulson, who had a history of quarrelling with his brother and father. He procured petrol and threatened to set Thomas and Joseph ablaze. A verbal duel ensued between the brothers which culminated in Thomas opening fire around 11.30pm, said neighbours. Joseph, who suffers from age-related health issues, was sleeping in his room, they added.

“We came to know about the incident from Martin, a neighbour, who assisted the police team in moving the injured Paulson to hospital in an ambulance. Officers arrived at the scene on being alerted by Thomas. Paulson, an electrician, had been unemployed for a while and depended on Joseph and Thomas for his expenses. However, he was planning to eliminate the duo,” said P V Ratheesh, a neighbour. Paulson used to say he is clinically insane and would be untouched by the law even if he murdered his father and brother, he said.

“Since the two brothers quarrelled frequently, the neighbours never intervened. But we never thought it would lead to murder,” said Suma, Ratheesh’s wife.

Joseph and Thomas, a law graduate, were not keen on moving Paulson, who is unmarried, to a mental institution despite being fed up with his attitude. According to neighbours, Thomas feared for his father’s life. Joseph’s wife died six years ago while his married daughter lives in Aluva. Thomas had also lost his wife years ago. “The family did not maintain any contact with neighbours. As a result, we would not involve in their affairs,” said Adarsh, another neighbour. Police found Paulson lying on the floor in a pool of blood. According to officers, Thomas entered Paulson’s bedroom before firing the shots. A detailed investigation led by rural SP Vivek Kumar is under way. 

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Thomas was undergoing treatment for depression. Paulson’s body was handed over to relatives after autopsy on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airgun Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp