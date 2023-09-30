Home States Kerala

After Rs 300-crore green bond issue, KIIFB eyes Rs 1,500 crore from NCDs

The fixed-income instruments will be listed on the BSE and will have a tenure of four to ten years under different series.

Published: 30th September 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the state government’s special purpose vehicle (SPV) for executing core-sector projects, is planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fixed-income instruments will be listed on the BSE and will have a tenure of four to ten years under different series.

In July, KIIFB mobilised Rs 300 crore via green bonds at 8.49%, with a quarterly coupon. The proceeds from the green bonds -- perhaps the first such issuance by an entity in the state -- will be spent on public-sector projects that will help reduce the intensity of carbon emissions on the economy.  

“The timeline for the NCD will start as soon as this quarter’s audit is done,” K M Abraham, CEO of KIIFB, told TNIE. The proposed NCD issue is for Rs 1,000 crore with a green-shoe option to retain oversubscriptions of up to Rs 500 crore, such that “the aggregate issue size does not exceed Rs 1,500 crore,” KIIFB said in a filing to BSE. 

In its filing with BSE, KIIFB said the coupon or interest for the NCD will be discovered through a request for proposal process.

KIIFB is also in the process of getting ‘green finance’ from multilateral funding agencies such as the International Finance Corporation, the European Investment Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, etc, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board KIIFB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp