Cricket World Cup warm-up tie called off

Published: 30th September 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Workers cover the outfield and pitch at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram after the warm-up match between Afghanistan and South Africa was called off due to incessant rain on Frid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and South Africa, scheduled to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday was called off following unprecedented rain that lashed Thiruvananthapuram since Thursday night, throwing normal life out of gear on Friday. 

The match officials called off the game at 3.45 p.m. Those who turned up, including people from Afghanistan, at the stadium to watch the match had to leave disappointed.

The Kerala Cricket Association in a statement said entire ticket charges will be refunded. Those who took the ticket offline will have to produce it at the counter to claim a refund, it said. The next warm-up match at the stadium is between Australia and Netherlands on Sunday. New Zealand will face South Africa on Monday and India will face Netherlands on Tuesday. All will be day-night matches. 
 

