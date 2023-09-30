Home States Kerala

Former Vadakara MLA M K Premnath dies aged 72

M K Premnath

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: M K Premnath, former MLA and senior vice-president of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), died at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday. He was 72. Premnath represented the Vadakara assembly constituency from 2006 to 2011. In 2011, he lost to C K Nanu while contesting as a UDF candidate.  

A native of Chombala near Vadakara, Premnath was the state president of the Independent Students Organisation (ISO), and state general secretary as well as national council member of Yuva Janata Dal.

He also served jail time during the Emergency. The last rites were held at his residence.

M K Premnath

