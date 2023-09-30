Harrowing time for students as sports meet held amid downpour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students participating in the Kattakada sub-district sports meet at GV Raja School in Mylom in Thiruvananthapuram had a tough time as the event was conducted amid heavy downpour on Friday. The decision of education department officials to hold the event despite an orange alert issued in the district has earned flak from parents and students.

The track events of the two-day meet was held on Friday and the throw events are scheduled for Saturday. As tracks of good quality were not available in educational institutions in the Kattakada sub-district, the event was held nearby GV Raja School that has a high quality synthetic track.

However, the heavy rain in the morning flooded portions of the track. Many students complained that they could not bring out their best performance owing to fear of getting injured on the slippery tracks. Besides, there was no proper waiting area adjacent to the tracks for the athletes to take cover from the downpour.

“The tracks were slippery and some of us suffered muscle cramps while running,” said a participant.

A parent who accompanied a student athlete said a tiny tarpaulin sheet was all that was offered as a cover from the rain. “The children were shivering after getting drenched in the rain,” the parent said. Kattakada Assistant Educational Officer (AEO) Beena Rani told TNIE that the event was conducted only when rains abated occasionally. “We had sought the opinion of sports officials who were present for the event. They were of the view that we could go ahead with it whenever the rains eased,” the AEO said.

The official said the track was allotted to the Kattakada sub-district only for two days and the facility was booked for other sports meets in the subsequent days. “Since the revenue district-level sports meet is slated to begin next week, the tight schedule before us offered no room for any sort of postponement,” the AEO said.

The official added that an option to conduct the event on October 3 and 4 was explored, but the proposal was turned down by a section of parents as it was too close to the schedule of the revenue district sports meet. The AEO added that no student was injured during the events.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students participating in the Kattakada sub-district sports meet at GV Raja School in Mylom in Thiruvananthapuram had a tough time as the event was conducted amid heavy downpour on Friday. The decision of education department officials to hold the event despite an orange alert issued in the district has earned flak from parents and students. The track events of the two-day meet was held on Friday and the throw events are scheduled for Saturday. As tracks of good quality were not available in educational institutions in the Kattakada sub-district, the event was held nearby GV Raja School that has a high quality synthetic track. However, the heavy rain in the morning flooded portions of the track. Many students complained that they could not bring out their best performance owing to fear of getting injured on the slippery tracks. Besides, there was no proper waiting area adjacent to the tracks for the athletes to take cover from the downpour. “The tracks were slippery and some of us suffered muscle cramps while running,” said a participant.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A parent who accompanied a student athlete said a tiny tarpaulin sheet was all that was offered as a cover from the rain. “The children were shivering after getting drenched in the rain,” the parent said. Kattakada Assistant Educational Officer (AEO) Beena Rani told TNIE that the event was conducted only when rains abated occasionally. “We had sought the opinion of sports officials who were present for the event. They were of the view that we could go ahead with it whenever the rains eased,” the AEO said. The official said the track was allotted to the Kattakada sub-district only for two days and the facility was booked for other sports meets in the subsequent days. “Since the revenue district-level sports meet is slated to begin next week, the tight schedule before us offered no room for any sort of postponement,” the AEO said. The official added that an option to conduct the event on October 3 and 4 was explored, but the proposal was turned down by a section of parents as it was too close to the schedule of the revenue district sports meet. The AEO added that no student was injured during the events.