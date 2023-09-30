Home States Kerala

Kerala: Disability pension unrevised for 6+ years

Minister blames funds crunch for not ‘act’ing on 2017 mandate, promises necessary steps once situation improves

Published: 30th September 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Disability , disability pension
By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has failed to increase the quantum of assistance to persons with disabilities by “at least 25%”, from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 per month, as stipulated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The act, which came into force on April 19, 2017, says, “The quantum of assistance to the persons with disabilities under such schemes and programmes shall be at least 25% higher than the similar schemes applicable to others.” The 2001 Census identified 8.6 lakh disabled persons in Kerala. 
State Social Justice Minister R Bindu blamed the delay on the financial crisis staring the state. “The proposal will be considered and necessary action will be taken once the financial situation improves,” she told TNIE.

S H Panchapakesan, commissioner of the state commissionerate for persons with disabilities, said a report was submitted to the state government seeking implementation of the pension hike. “We submitted the report around six months ago. However, no action has been taken.

There may be limitations on the part of the government as well,” he said. K M George, president of the Parents Association for Intellectually Disabled (PAID), said the pension of at least persons with cerebral palsy, autism, multiple disability, and mental retardation should be increased. “Such persons cannot be independent even after 18 years of age, and parents have to take care of them. It affects family incomes. The government should consider increasing the pension amount of at least these individuals,” he said.

Panchapakesan said not increasing the pension is a clear violation of the Act. “The state is bound to provide basic facilities to disabled persons without fail. It is our responsibility to create a better environment for them,” he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act Disability pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp