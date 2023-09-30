Kerala: Disability pension unrevised for 6+ years

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has failed to increase the quantum of assistance to persons with disabilities by “at least 25%”, from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 per month, as stipulated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The act, which came into force on April 19, 2017, says, “The quantum of assistance to the persons with disabilities under such schemes and programmes shall be at least 25% higher than the similar schemes applicable to others.” The 2001 Census identified 8.6 lakh disabled persons in Kerala.

State Social Justice Minister R Bindu blamed the delay on the financial crisis staring the state. “The proposal will be considered and necessary action will be taken once the financial situation improves,” she told TNIE.

S H Panchapakesan, commissioner of the state commissionerate for persons with disabilities, said a report was submitted to the state government seeking implementation of the pension hike. “We submitted the report around six months ago. However, no action has been taken.

There may be limitations on the part of the government as well,” he said. K M George, president of the Parents Association for Intellectually Disabled (PAID), said the pension of at least persons with cerebral palsy, autism, multiple disability, and mental retardation should be increased. “Such persons cannot be independent even after 18 years of age, and parents have to take care of them. It affects family incomes. The government should consider increasing the pension amount of at least these individuals,” he said.

Panchapakesan said not increasing the pension is a clear violation of the Act. “The state is bound to provide basic facilities to disabled persons without fail. It is our responsibility to create a better environment for them,” he noted.

