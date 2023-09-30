Kerala to get widespread rain till Sunday: IMD

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall across the state till Sunday. As per the forecast, low-pressure areas formed over Eastern Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to become well-marked low-pressure areas by Saturday, bringing more rain. The IMD issued yellow alerts in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam on Saturday. The alerts are likely to be reviewed later.

“The impact of low pressure is likely to last two more days. An even streaming of Westerly wind is aiding the rainfall. It is expected to reduce by Monday,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Windy condition helped in producing more rainfall in coastal areas while isolated pockets in the high ranges received rain too. Cherthala in Alappuzha received the maximum rainfall of 15mm, followed by 12mm each at Vadakkancherry in Thrissur and Thycattussery in Alappuzha on Friday.

Deficit drops 2%

The rainfall on Thursday and Friday helped in reducing Kerala’s monsoon deficit from 38% to 36%. The state received the highest rainfall of 43 mm in September in the two days. As southwest monsoon season nears its end, the state has received 1,291.1mm of rainfall against the normal 2,010.7 mm. Only Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta recorded normal rainfall this season.

