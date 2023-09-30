Probe against police in Dr Vandana murder case

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has initiated an oral inquiry against two officers accused of fleeing the spot, leaving Dr Vandana Das at the mercy of a violent patient, resulting in her death at Kottarakkara taluk hospital on May 10.

Oral inquiry is a quasi-judicial proceeding held to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the allegations. It forms the basis on which the disciplinary authority has to take a decision regarding the penalty, if any, to be imposed.

Dr Vandana was killed by Sandeep, who was brought to the hospital by the police. He had initially attacked officers Baby Mohan and Manilal as well as people who accompanied him to the hospital. After the officers fled, Sandeep went after the young doctor, who was paralysed with fear, and stabbed her to death. The officers’ act had drawn intense criticism from various quarters.

A probe by the Kollam Rural district police chief found Baby and Manilal guilty of dereliction of duty. The probe report said the two officers fled immediately after they suffered injuries and did not make efforts to restrain Sandeep until reinforcements arrived.

Ordering the oral inquiry, DIG R Nishanthini said the officers, who were trained to handle such situations, fled the scene taking into account their safety only. This was being considered as a lapse and dereliction of duty, and the officers’ action had dented the image of the police force, the DIG said in the order.

The Kollam Rural Special Branch DySP has been asked to complete the probe within three months and file a notice on the disciplinary proceedings that ought to be taken against the officers.

