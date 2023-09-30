Home States Kerala

Travancore Devaswom Board gets nod to deposit 500kg of gold in SBI

The SBI India provides a ‘Gold Monetisation Scheme’ introduced by the Centre, which collects gold as term deposits.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has granted permission to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to deposit 500 kg of gold in the ‘Gold Monetisation Scheme’ of the SBI for five years. 

The TDB said it is in possession of approximately 600kg of gold received as offerings in its temples and it is being kept in strong rooms under different groups. These gold ornaments fall under the third category. The first category is ornaments used for adorning the deity daily and/or during festivals or on special occasions as per the custom and usage of the temples, while the second category is ornaments considered to have antique value).

The SBI India provides a ‘Gold Monetisation Scheme’ introduced by the Centre, which collects gold as term deposits. Interest will be given for the value of the gold deposited.

