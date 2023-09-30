Home States Kerala

X Corp withholds doctor’s account after defamation suit by Himalaya Wellness Company

Himalaya Wellness Company had alleged that Dr Cyriac was posting derogatory statements and materials against its products due to which its business has come down.

Published: 30th September 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter , X corp

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | AP)

BENGALURU/KOCHI : Acting on a suit filed by Himalaya Wellness Company, the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court restrained Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist, from posting, publishing or reposting defamatory remarks against the company or its products on his social media account. It directed X Corp to suspend/block Dr Cyriac’s social media handle till January 5, 2024, the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, acting on an interim ex-parte injunction order, X Corp withheld his account. Himalaya Wellness Company had alleged that Dr Cyriac was posting derogatory statements and materials against its products due to which its business has come down.

Dr Cyriac on Instagram said he has not received any notifications. “Very interestingly and intentionally, I have not received any court documents or notifications from the lawyers of Himalaya or Himalaya per se regarding this injunction notice or the proceedings of the injunction notice, and it was a unilateral decision without hearing my side of it. So we will fight it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himalaya Wellness Company Cyriac Abby Philips X Corp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp