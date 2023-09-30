X Corp withholds doctor’s account after defamation suit by Himalaya Wellness Company

BENGALURU/KOCHI : Acting on a suit filed by Himalaya Wellness Company, the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court restrained Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist, from posting, publishing or reposting defamatory remarks against the company or its products on his social media account. It directed X Corp to suspend/block Dr Cyriac’s social media handle till January 5, 2024, the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, acting on an interim ex-parte injunction order, X Corp withheld his account. Himalaya Wellness Company had alleged that Dr Cyriac was posting derogatory statements and materials against its products due to which its business has come down.

Dr Cyriac on Instagram said he has not received any notifications. “Very interestingly and intentionally, I have not received any court documents or notifications from the lawyers of Himalaya or Himalaya per se regarding this injunction notice or the proceedings of the injunction notice, and it was a unilateral decision without hearing my side of it. So we will fight it,” he said.

