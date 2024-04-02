Judge’s driver beaten up by four-member group dies in Kochi

KOCHI: A Kochi native who was working as the driver of a Kerala High Court judge succumbed to injuries on Monday after being assaulted by four postal department workers from other states near his house in Kochi on March 25. The deceased is P B Vinod, 53, of Thottungalparambil, who was working as the driver of High Court Judge Sathish Ninan.

After the assault, the police had arrested Uttar Pradesh natives Ashwini Golkar, 27, and Kushal Gupta, 27, Utkarsh, 25, of Rajasthan and Deepak, 26, of Haryana, who joined as postal assistants at the postal department office in Kadavanthra three weeks ago. They were residing in a rented apartment near Vinod’s house.

On March 25, the accused persons threw a sandal at the pet dog for barking at them from the compound of Vinod’s house. Hearing the noise Vinod questioned the accused persons. Provoked by this, they attacked Vinod. Ashwini strangulated him while others assaulted him. Soon, Vinod became unconscious.

Hearing the noise, the neighbours rushed and prevented the accused persons from fleeing the place. Vinod was shifted to a hospital and the accused were arrested. They are now in judicial custody.