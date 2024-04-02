Kerala: Don’t surf on our surging woes, say coastal voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : “The waves were raging, flooding my home. It felt like the sea surge wouldn’t stop. There was no choice but to flee with my children,” recounts 33-year-old Jincy Suresh, a native of Pozhiyoor, who is among the many who got displaced after swelling waves lashed the coastline of Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Jincy, like many other residents in the fishing hamlet, has lost all hope in political parties, changing governments, their promises and assurances. “My home has become shaky and the toilet was destroyed by the rough waves. I have a three-year-old child and I can’t live peacefully in that home anymore,” says the mother of three.

“I have lost all my faith in the political parties and they come here for our votes, give us assurances and promises but nothing ever happens that could solve our crisis. Why should I cast my vote,” laments Jincy.

With LS polls on the horizon, sea erosion along the Kerala coast has been turning into a political hot topic.

Congress candidate and incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor, LDF’s Pannian Raveendran and BJP’s Rajeev Chandrashekar have been making repeated visits to meet the coastal population, who comprises a major vote bank in the constituency.

Advancing sea and violent waves are swallowing homes, encroaching on landing areas of fishermen and inflicting massive damage on the infrastructure along the coastline.

On Sunday, three fishermen at Poonthura were severely hurt in the swell waves. The sea erosion that hit the Poonthura area raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of the offshore geo tube breakwater project implemented on a pilot basis. The government has hailed phase I of the project as a huge success.

Anthoniyappan, a 43-year-old fisherman hailing from Poonthura who got injured in the sea surge, is battling for life at Medical College Hospital.

“My brother is on ventilator and the sea surge happened all of a sudden. He along with many other fishermen swung into action when the rough waves swept away the fishing boats from the shore. He broke his ribs, injuring his lungs and heart. His condition is really bad,” says Aloshyus S, brother of the victim. “Every election, both ruling and opposition parties show up here asking for our votes and then point fingers at each other for the situation we are in. Hundreds of families have been displaced by sea erosion, forced to move and live in relief camps for years. Yet, the opposition parties never raised a protest back then. They all come here during elections and claim to stand with us, which is truly absurd,” says Magline Peter, Theera Bhu Samrakshana Vedhi chairperson.