Rahul to lead huge campaign in Wayanad

KALPETTA: MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to submit his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on April 3. The officials from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency election committee confirmed the development during a press conference at Kalpetta on Monday.

He will commence his election campaign by leading a grand roadshow in Kalpetta town. Thousands of workers from the seven constituencies- Mananthavady, Sultan Bathey, Kalpetta, Ernad, Wandoor, Nilambur and Thiruvambadi- are expected to participate in the roadshow. Leaders including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, P K Kunhalikutty and Panakkad Sayed (Sayyid) Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal will accompany Rahul during the event.

The Congress leader will arrive via helicopter at Thalakkal Ground in Moopainad grama panchayat to kick-start the campaign. He will then proceed to the new bus stand in Kalpetta, where the roadshow will officially commence.

The workers from five constituencies will actively participate in the roadshow from this point onwards. In a unique demonstration of support, activists from Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady constituencies will join the roadshow by gathering at the MP office premises.

After the conclusion of the roadshow, Rahul will submit his nomination papers to District Collector Renuraj, who also serves as the election officer, on the Civil Station premises.

The leaders emphasised that the roadshow in Kalpetta under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership signifies the beginning of a massive campaign spanning 20 constituencies across Kerala. The event holds immense political significance and is expected to gather support for the upcoming elections.