Students & teachers of Eloor FACT Township HS left in lurch as rent fight takes over

KOCHI: The students and teachers of FACT Township High School at Eloor, who have been muddled in the fight between school management and the landowner FACT over rent dues for the past few years, are facing an uncertain future. In a recent development, the FACT directed the school management -- Fact Employees Educational and Service Society (FEE&SS) -- to vacate the institution.

It is learned that FACT might go ahead with its earlier decision to invite expressions of interest from other school managements to run the school.

The school has been facing the threat of closure for a few years now. “Every year, the school has to pay a lease amount of Rs 5 lakh to FACT. We had given the amount for the 2022-23 academic year. However, we could only pay Rs 3 lakh this academic year (2023-2024). The FACT management had waived off the earlier dues accrued during the Covid period,” said school headmaster C J Joseph.

According to him, the previous FACT chairman had assured the school management of arriving at a solution during the discussions regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, a FACT official said, “The management has not been paying the licence fee or the lease amount for some time. We had been sending them notices regularly. This time, FEE&SS apprised us of its inability to run the school and hence, it was directed to return the keys.”