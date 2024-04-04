Crime branch seeks narco analysis test for suspect in 2021 Kerala woman murder case

KOCHI : The murder of Kothamangalam native Saramma, 72, and the subsequent robbery of her ornaments last week had sent shock waves across the region. Apparently, this is not an isolated incident in the area as another elderly woman of Kothamangalam, Amina Abdul Kadhar, 66, was murdered and robbed in a similar manner in March 2021. The murderer, after killing Amina, took away 9.25 sovereign gold ornaments she was wearing at the time of the incident. However, the crime branch (CB), which is probing Amina’s murder, is yet to get concrete evidence against the suspect.

The CB is set to make the suspect undergo a narco-analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, hoping for a breakthrough.

Amina was last seen by her family around 11.15 am on March 7, 2021, before she went to cut grass for her cattle near her house at Ariroorpadam in Kothamangalam. By 2.15 pm, she was found lying unconscious with injuries on her body in an open field near her residence.

The ornaments she was wearing, including a 4.5 sovereign gold chain, four gold bangles weighing one sovereign each and 0.75 sovereign gold earrings were also found missing from her body. Though she was rushed to the Kothamangalam taluk hospital, she was declared dead.

The Kothamangalam police initially registered a case of unnatural death and started the probe. However, a postmortem revealed that Amina was sexually harassed before she was strangled and hit on the head with a heavy object, leading to her demise.

Police investigated the case for nearly six months after which the case was handed over to the CB. “We recorded the statements of over 100 individuals. People who were in the area when Amina was murdered were questioned in detail. But no useful information could be extracted from them. Later, the probe zeroed in on two men who were found in the area following witness statements and digital evidence collected. One of the suspects had died and another was a person named Mansoor. However, no concrete evidence has been received against him till now to arraign him as accused,” said a Crime Branch officer.

Last month, the Crime Branch approached the Ernakulam Sessions Court seeking permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Mansoor. As there was no facility for a narco-analysis test at the FSL in Thiruvananthapuram, the decision was taken to conduct the test in Gujarat. Recently, following the request of the Crime Branch, the state government sanctioned `86,000, including `73,000 as a test fee. Similarly, a nod was granted to appoint a translator who can help experts at the FSL to conduct the test on Mansoor. “We expect to complete the test by the end of this month,” he said.

Meanwhile, a police investigation into the murder of Saramma, of Chengamanattu House in Kothamangalam, is yet to see a breakthrough. Saramma was found hacked to death at her house in Kallad near Kothamangalam on March 25. As many as four gold bangles weighing 32g and a gold chain weighing 16g worn by her -- worth `2.94 lakh -- were found missing.

Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena said the investigation is proceeding. “Currently, the investigation is at a crucial stage. We are collecting evidence as part of the probe. As the probe is underway, we cannot disclose more details at the current juncture. We are looking into all possibilities,” he said.