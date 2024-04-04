Kerala veterinary student death case: Sidharthan’s father opposes plea of suspended VC

KOCHI : Jayaprakash T, the father of Sidharthan who allegedly died by suicide in Government Veterinary College, Pookode, Wayanad, submitted before the Kerala High Court that the cruel assault during ragging was taken lightly by the then Vice-Chancellor and other authorities of the university.

“Had it been prevented invoking the provisions of law, Sidharthan would have been alive,” said Jayaprakash in his application filed against the petition submitted by the suspended VC, M R Saseendranath.

According to Jayaprakash, the VC was duty-bound to ensure that the provisions of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act were implemented and supervised at all stages.

However, there was a total failure on the part of Saseendranath in adhering to the norms. All authorities including the then VC had taken a casual approach to the happenings in the college and hostel premises. Jayaprakash alleged that people who were not students of the college were staying in the hostel and they were controlling the affairs of the hostel.

Jayaprakash also sought to implead in the petition filed by Saseendranath.