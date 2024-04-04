Sidharthan’s father meets Rahul Gandhi, visits Pookode campus for first time after his son’s death

KALPETTA : Pookode Veterinary College mock-trial victim Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash visited the Pookode campus and hostel on Wednesday. Jayaprakash was visiting the campus for the first time after Siddharthan’s death. Later he met Wayanad MP and UDF candidate Rahul Gandhi.

Jayaprakash’s first reaction after visiting the campus was that he never wanted to come to the Pookode campus after his son’s death. He said he has now got a clear picture of Sidharthan’s death.

Jayaprakash also visited his son’s hostel room. After the campus visit, Jayaprakash said, “I got a chance to meet Rahul Gandhi today. That is why I came to Wayanad. But when I reached Kalpetta I felt that I wanted to see Sidharthan’s college and his hostel room. Isn’t it the place where his classmates and teachers beat my son to death? I had to see it. My son was beaten to death and hung in the hostel. I have been here in this college once with great pleasure to take admission for my son. I have had enough.’’

Meanwhile, Rahul met Jayaprakash after submitting the nomination papers. Jayaprakash told reporters that Rahul has offered full support to get justice for his son. The meeting with Rahul lasted for 15 minutes.