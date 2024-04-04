Sycophants, step aside! Congress digital media cell takes over campaigning in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The digital media cell of the state Congress has ramped up efforts to sideline the sycophants-endorsed pages promoting individual leaders and bring itself to the forefront of running the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign. However, unofficial social media groups have come as a blessing in disguise for the cash-strapped party.
The cell, comprising more than 700 volunteers, is working round the clock to promote the UDF candidates. Dr P Sarin heads the digital team with vice-presidents V T Balram and V P Sajeendran, general secretaries Deepthi Mary Varghese, K Jayanth and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and state war room convenor M Liju coordinating the activities.
Dr Sarin told TNIE that digital campaigning is the need of the hour and it does not have anything to do with the party’s fund shortage. “Social media campaigning has become a necessity. The fan pages of certain senior leaders have become irrelevant with the emergence of the official digital media cell,” he said.
Unofficial groups such as UDF Kerala, UDF Warriors, VD Satheeshan (original is VD Satheesan), VD Kerala, Rahul Brigade, KM Brigade, KS Brigade, etc, have been active on social media, enabling many leaders get free promotions.
Such pages and groups, which have several thousands of followers, come up with trolls and memes, giving netizens a good laugh.
A party insider said that such groups are like “manna from heaven” as the Congress is feeling the pinch after the IT department froze the party’s bank accounts in New Delhi.
“While the CPM and the BJP candidates are coming up with ‘capsule’ videos, the Congress is circulating meticulous and fact-based content. Party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have more than half a dozen pages floated by their fans,” the source said.
However, Jayanth thinks otherwise. “There is no denying that the fan pages triggered curiosity earlier. But now, they have become irrelevant as there is only one command under the banner of KPCC’s digital media cell,” he said.