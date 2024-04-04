Sycophants, step aside! Congress digital media cell takes over campaigning in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The digital media cell of the state Congress has ramped up efforts to sideline the sycophants-endorsed pages promoting individual leaders and bring itself to the forefront of running the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign. However, unofficial social media groups have come as a blessing in disguise for the cash-strapped party.

The cell, comprising more than 700 volunteers, is working round the clock to promote the UDF candidates. Dr P Sarin heads the digital team with vice-presidents V T Balram and V P Sajeendran, general secretaries Deepthi Mary Varghese, K Jayanth and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and state war room convenor M Liju coordinating the activities.

Dr Sarin told TNIE that digital campaigning is the need of the hour and it does not have anything to do with the party’s fund shortage. “Social media campaigning has become a necessity. The fan pages of certain senior leaders have become irrelevant with the emergence of the official digital media cell,” he said.

Unofficial groups such as UDF Kerala, UDF Warriors, VD Satheeshan (original is VD Satheesan), VD Kerala, Rahul Brigade, KM Brigade, KS Brigade, etc, have been active on social media, enabling many leaders get free promotions.