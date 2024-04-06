Kuki activist, ‘Veerappan hunt’ victims vouch for Annie Raja in Kerala

KALPETTA: It’s not just LDF workers who are pouring all their energy into the campaign of their candidate Annie Raja in Wayanad. Kuki community activist in Manipur, Glady Vaiphei Hunjan, and several victims of the police brutality that unfolded in Sathyamangalam forests over the manhunt for bandit Veerappan are also on Annie’s campaign trail as a show of support to the CPI leader who, they say, helped them in their fight for justice.

The LDF’s campaign in Wayanad has been focusing on Annie’s pan India-level political activities and her fights and protests across the country.

Glady, who has been in Wayanad for the past three days, speaks highly of the support extended by the people of Kerala during the Manipur riots and how the Left parties are raising their voice against the human rights violations faced by the marginalised people.

“This is the first time I’m coming to Kerala, and the primary reason for my visit is Annie Raja and the state’s immense support to the Kuki community in Manipur. I come from a place where our people can’t even think of an election now. But after seeing the spirit of election campaigns in Wayanad which resembles my hometown, I could feel the strength of democracy once again,” said Glady, who is also the vice-president of Manipur Unau Tribal Women’s Forum.

“Members of the Kuki-Zo community have been murdered, displaced and looted in the state-sponsored violence in Manipur for the past year. Our documents, properties, assets, everything has gone. Many are still living in relief camps. How can we think of an election right now? That’s why we have decided to refrain from the polling this time,” said Glady.