Vital to ensure value of equality isn’t lost: MK Sanoo

The upcoming elections are of great importance to the country. It is a test not only for the 10-year Narendra Modi government but for the Congress and its allies too. In a new segment, Quick Five, TNIE speaks to prominent personalities in the state to ascertain their views on Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a free-wheeling conversation with Anu Kuruvilla, writer, critic and human rights activist M K Sanoo shared his thoughts on the current government, his expectations from the next administration, and the INDIA bloc.

Excerpts

What does this election mean to you?

I think this election will determine the fate of the Constitution and the country’s future. Like other countries across the world, India too is being captured by capitalist forces. It has become very important to ensure that the value of equality, though a utopian idea, is not lost. It is something that the Left upholds.

How do you analyse the last 10 years of the Modi government?

The Modi government was able to create a global image for the country. I have not heard of any corruption charges against the government. However, I can’t be sure of that as, at 97, I no longer read newspapers or watch TV channels. However, the BJP government has been able to give a brand image to Bharat, which many of my acquaintances abroad told me.

What are your expectations from the new government?

I would like the new government to lead the citizens to a permanent status of equality. I don’t like the way things are now. The huge economic divide between the rich and poor needs to be eliminated.

What are your biggest concerns as a citizen, and how do you think the new government should address them?

I have always believed in individual freedom which I feel is under threat today. So the new government should ensure that people have all the freedom to share their views and that there are laws to protect them. For this, the judiciary too needs to be independent.

This election, according to the INDIA bloc, is a fight to retain democracy in India. What are your thoughts?

If a theocratic government comes to power, it would sound a death knell for democracy. The BJP is calling for the formation of a Hindu nation by highlighting Islamic and Christian countries. But as per ancient Hindu teachings, their claims are wrong. Hence, I firmly believe in the idea behind the INDIA bloc and that its existence is a necessity.