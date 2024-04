KOZHIKODE : In what could be interpreted as a move to influence the police investigation, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the DYFI local leader arrested in connection with the bomb blast in Panur was engaged in a ‘rescue mission’.

Addressing an LDF rally in Kochi on Monday, Govindan said the DYFI leader had arrived at the blast spot along with others. “He was in the forefront, taking the injured to hospital. He too has ended up in the the police net,” he said. Govindan’s remarks come against the backdrop of the DYFI links of the accused in the incident coming to light. Athul Babu, whom the CPM state secretary mentioned, is the joint secretary of DYFI in Meethale Kunnothparamba. Another accused Sayooj, who was arrested from Palakkad, is the unit secretary of DYFI Kadungampoyil unit, and Shijal, who was taken into custody on Monday, is the secretary of the Kunnothparamba unit.

DYFI state secretary V S Sanoj also echoed what Govindan said. “They (the DYFI leaders) rushed to the spot on hearing the news of the blast. The organisation will not protect any member who is involved in the making of bombs,” Sanoj told reporters in Kannur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there is no question of protecting anyone involved in the incident. “There is no situation here to manufacture bombs,” he said.

The chief minister, however, justified the CPM local leaders visiting the house of the person who was killed in the blast.

Meanwhile, the accused in the custody of police have reportedly told them that there was no political rivalry behind the making of bombs. They reportedly told the police officers that the bombs were made to scare the rival gang led by a person named Devanand.

Demand for probe by central agencies

Alleging that there is an attempt to sabotage the investigation into Panur blast, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a probe by central agencies like the CBI or the NIA.

Call for CBI investigation into blast

The group led by Vineesh, who was injured the blast, had an altercation with the rival gang during a temple festival and the bombs were made for retaliation, they reportedly told the police.

In the meantime, the Opposition has intensified the campaign against ‘political violence’ unleashed by the CPM.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the party had information that bombs are being manufactured in the CPM strongholds in Kannur. Alleging that there is an attempt to sabotage the investigation, he demanded a probe by central agencies like the CBI or the NIA.

Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firos also demanded a CBI probe in the incident. He told reporters in Kozhikode that it was the usual practice of the CPM to distance from such incidents initially. “After some time, the people killed are hailed as martyrs,” he said.

He cited the example of the incident at Chettakkandi in Panur in 2015 in which two CPM workers were killed in a bomb blast.

“The party had denied any involvement in the incident initially. But later, martyrs’ columns were built for CPM workers Shyju and Subeesh and memorial meetings were held every year. CPM leaders K K Shailaja and M V Jayarajan had attended the meetings,” Firos said.