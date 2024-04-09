ED grills CPM leaders M M Varghese, P K Biju for 8 hrs

KOCHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday interrogated CPM Thrissur district secretary M M Varghese and former MP and party state secretariat member P K Biju in the Karuvannur Bank money-laundering case for nearly eight hours. The questioning of the leaders, which began around 11 am, ended by 8 pm. The ED directed Biju to appear again on Thursday for further interrogation and Varghese on April 22.

Earlier, Varghese told reporters that the party had nothing to conceal in the issue. “Our bank transactions are transparent. We will produce the details,” he said. The ED has also directed the party to submit the details of the bank accounts maintained by the CPM in the district.

Recently, a bank account of the CPM containing `4.8 crore as a deposit was frozen by the Income Tax department. The account, in a nationalised bank in Thrissur, caught the attention of I-T investigators when `1 crore was recently withdrawn from it.