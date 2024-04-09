V Sivankutty decries Union Education Ministry’s move to axe single girl child quota

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : General Education Minister V Sivankutty has expressed concern over the Union Education Ministry’s reported move to end the seat reservation for single girl child in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools from the 2024-25 academic year.

In a statement, Sivankutty said a specified number of seats are reserved for single girl child to encourage the education of girls and to ensure gender equality. A move to do away with it will send out a regressive message, he cautioned.

He decried the move to do away with the reservation without clarification from either the Union Ministry or the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. He urged the Union education minister to intervene and to ensure that the reservation is restored.