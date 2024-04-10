CBI records statement of Pookode veterinary college student Sidharthan’s father, uncle

KALPETTA : The CBI team probing the death of Pookode veterinary college student, Sidharthan J S, recorded the statement of his father Jayaprakash in Vythiri on Tuesday.

The High Court had directed the government and the state police chief to provide necessary facilities to the CBI during the investigation. The CBI team has been staying in Vythiri for the past four days. The CBI had registered a case in connection with the death of Sidharthan recently.

Sidharthan was found hanging in the men’s hostel on February 18 following a mob trial, ragging and physical and mental torture at the hostel.

Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash and uncle Shibu gave statements to the CBI team on Tuesday. Jayaprakash’s interrogation lasted for more than three hours. The statement was recorded at the PWD Rest House,Vythiri, which has been turned into the camp office of the CBI team.

Jayaprakash alleged that the government tried to suppress the case and there was a lot of pressure on the police to derail the investigation.

“They recorded my statement in detail. I mentioned the names of the people and students involved in the case. The CBI team asked a lot of questions also. The government derailed the police investigation and I have been struggling to ensure a comprehensive inquiry. I don’t blame police here, but their investigation was sabotaged,” said Jayaprakash, Sidharthan’s father.

The CBI team is also recording the statements of the students who were in the hostel on the days of mob trial and Sidharthan’s death.