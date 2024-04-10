Ordered government to refrain from opening festive markets, EC tells Kerala HC

KOCHI : The Kerala government has been directed to defer any action on the proposal by the Kerala State Cooperatives Consumers’ Federation Ltd., to open Ramzaan-Vishu markets across the state till the completion of elections, the Election Commission (EC) has informed the Kerala High Court.

The chief electoral officer of Kerala issued the direction as the proposal has the potential to influence voters in the state.

The EC filed the statement in response to a petition filed by the Consumerfed challenging the chief electoral officer’s order.

The statement said the proposal by Consumerfed seeks a grant of Rs 5 crore as a subsidy advance for opening 250 markets from April 8 to 14.

“A free and fair election forms the bedrock of democracy. It was for the EC to ensure that no political party gets an unfair advantage by being in power at the time of the election. The model code of conduct for political parties ensures a level-playing field for all the parties so that the voters don’t get swayed by the new schemes of ruling parties,” said the EC.

The model code of conduct came into force on March 16. Meanwhile, the petitioner argued that the order of the chief electoral officer was illegal and unjust. The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.