2017 actor assault: Report points fingers at judicial officer

KOCHI : Three persons, a former Angamaly court magistrate and two court employees accessed the memory card containing the visuals of the 2017 assault and rape of an actor, an inquiry into the allegation that the card was accessed without authorisation and its contents copied and transmitted has revealed.

The details of the inquiry report were produced by the survivor before the Kerala High Court along with a petition to quash the report and order a court-monitored probe by a special investigation team of the police.

The plea said Leena Rasheed, former magistrate of Angamaly judicial first class magistrate court, Mahesh Mohan, a senior clerk attached to then principal and sessions judge – now a judge in the Kerala High Court – and Thajudeen, then sheristadar (similar to a registrar) of the trial court, Ernakulam, accessed the card.

“A mere reading of the inquiry report indicated that several persons, including the judicial officers, had kept the memory card and the pen drive in their personal custody for months and years without any valid reasons,” the survivor alleged.

A forensic examination had earlier revealed that “the memory card was accessed on the night of January 9, 2018, and December 13, 2018, at 9.58pm and 10.58pm, respectively. The third access was on July 19, 2021, from 12.19pm to 12.54pm.” Based on this, the HC had directed the Ernakulam district and sessions judge to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the alleged illegal access and file a report.

Citing the report, the survivor said the access on January 9, 2018, was by Leena. The survivor said Leena magistrate kept the pen drive and memory card in her custody for no justifiable judicial need or reasoning.

“It is evident from the report that misuse of the pen drive and memory card started from the JFMC, Angamaly, and I painfully realise that it was on the part of the then judicial officer,” said the survivor.

However, the findings in the report said “if it was accessed, it was by the magistrate.” The survivor alleged this was a deliberate attempt to protect the magistrate who kept the drive and card in her custody for “about one year.”

Saying the inquiry was ordered to maintain the purity of the judicial system, the survivor stated, “But it is painfully submitted that it occasioned in demonstrating that there exists impure element which requires to be dealt with the iron fist of law.”

She alleged the sessions judge’s report gave a vague reason that “the magistrate has taken the records in this case to her residence for verification.”

Survivor’s allegations