Granting bail to Panur blast case accused will derail LS elections, police tell court

KANNUR : The Police probing the Panur blast case have informed the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court that there is a threat to the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections if bail is granted to the accused.

The police made the observations in the remand report filed in the court against DYFI leaders Sayooj and Amal Babu. According to the report, both leaders attempted to tamper with evidence at the blast site and hide the remaining explosives in a nearby field. It may be recalled that CPM state secretary M V Govindan had stated that Amal Babu had gone to the blast site ‘on a rescue mission’ to take the injured to hospital.

The police reiterated that the explosives were manufactured in Panur subsequent to a clash between rival factions near the Kuyimbil temple and that these gangs have affiliation with CPM and RSS. The report also stated that a detailed investigation is needed to ascertain any potential political backing for the accused. The police asserted in the remand report that all the accused were aware of bomb-making.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders raised concerns over the details in the remand report. Kannur DCC president advocate Martin George said that the police remand report makes clear that the bomb-making in Panur was a conspiracy to unleash widespread violence during the elections.

“The remand report submitted by the officers in the court dismisses the explanations of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan that there was no political link to the bomb blast. It also dismissed the CPM’s argument that it had nothing to do with the blast, and the police arraigned those who came to the site for rescue operations as accused. The arguments of the chief minister and the party secretary have fallen apart as the police remand report stated that CPM and DYFI office-bearers were involved in bomb-making,” said Martin in a press release.

UDF candidate in Vadakara, Shafi Parambil, told reporters that the Panur blast was a very serious issue. “There is no direct fight between CPM and BJP in any of the constituencies in Kerala. So it is clear that the bombs made in Panur were intended to be used against UDF workers,” Shafi said.

BJP state president and Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate, K Surendran, said in a statement that the findings in the remand report that the bombs were made to target RSS workers were shocking. The UDF Vadakara parliamentary election committee has filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding a comprehensive investigation. The UDF has also lodged a complaint with the DGP and Kozhikode-Kannur collectors.

‘Detailed probe needed’