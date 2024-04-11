Pay-off case: ED to soon interrogate CMRL officers

KOCHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to interrogate its officials as part of an investigation into the dubious transactions of the company with various persons and firms, including CM’s daughter Veena T.

It is learnt that ED has asked CMRL’s finance department officials to appear for interrogation at the ED office in Kochi. CMRL officials have also been asked to present documents related to the transactions of the company between 2017 and 2019.

This is the first time that the ED is questioning CMRL officials after taking over the probe last month. The ED has received documents collected by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the I-Tax department related to the dubious transactions.

The ED investigation is based on an I-T department report that said CMRL paid `1.72 crore to Exalogic under the guise of providing software services. This had emerged during a 2019 I-T probe into CMRL’s finances.