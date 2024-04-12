Elephants falls into well at Kottappady village in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: A wild elephant fell into a well at Kottappady near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district in the wee hours of Friday. Though the forest department staff lead by Kodanad range officer Geo Basil Paul reached the spot and started preparations to rescue the animal, local residents launched a protest demanding adequate compensation as the elephant has destroyed crops in the area.
According to local residents, the elephant fell into a well in the farm land of Pathrose of Plachery at around 1 am on Friday. The residents searched the area hearing the trumpeting of elephant and found the animal trapped in the well.
The elephant has suffered injuries on its forehead and legs. However, it is aggressive and is trying to raze the sides of the well in an attempt to escape. The forest department is trying to bring an excavator and build a ramp to help the elephant escape. However, the local residents are opposing the idea as the village is around 3 km away from forest boundary.
Expressing concerns that the elephant may damage houses and attack people on its way back to the forest, the residents raised the demand to tranquilise the animal. They said the 10-year-old elephant has been roaming the area for the past few weeks and it is violent.
Meanwhile, forest officials said it is not possible to tranquilise the elephant as it is standing in water. Senior officials have reached the spot and are holding talks with the residents.