Human rights commission halts eviction of destitute woman's roadside shop by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala State Human Rights commission has directed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation not to evict a destitute woman who has been running a roadside shop near Kannamoola Bridge for the past five years.

Acting chairperson of the commission and judicial member K Baijunath in his order has directed the corporation secretary not to evict the woman without finding an alternative to protect her livelihood and has also asked the secretary to listen to the side of the complainant before taking any further action.

The order was issued based on the complaint filed by S Anitha, of Kannammoola.

In the counter report, the corporation secretary said that the woman was running the shop in the land owned by the corporation and that she doesn’t hold a licence issued by the civic body.

Her name was on the list of vendors identified in a survey of the National Urban Livelihood Mission, but the survey is yet to get the approval from the corporation council.

In a reply, the woman claimed that her shop does not cause any traffic congestion and that the renovation work of the Ulloor Thodu is not happening at present as claimed by the civic body.