Mollywood scripts turnaround with themes, treatments

KOCHI : Today, if I am envious of anyone, I would say it’s Malayalam writers and actors, S S Rajamouli said recently. But, the Telugu filmmaker, who created history when for his blockbuster film RRR won the Oscar for best original song, is only partly right.
It’s not just writers and actors; the entire Malayalam film industry has been on a roll this year. Film after film has been creating new records on the box office even as the industry experiments with new themes, treatment and terrain, winning critical appreciation all around.
The situation was completely different in the last two years. The industry churned out hundreds of films, but hits were few and far in between. For a sector recovering from the Covid-19 slump and lack of good subjects and quality, the presence of OTT platforms rubbed salt into the wounds. The industry, like any other in the country, was struggling.
Then 2024 happened. Music composer Sushin Shyam’s prediction that ‘Manjummel kurachu scene maattum Malayalam industryde’ (Manjummel Boys will be a game changer for Malayalam industry) has come true. Mollywood has changed the ‘scene’ with a string of hits.From Manjummel Boys to Premalu, Mammootty’s Bramayugam to now Aadujeevitham, the industry is shining brighter than ever. While Premalu and Aadujeevitham entered the Rs 100-crore club, Manjummel Boys, based on a real-life incident, has become the first Malayalam film to make the Rs200-crore club.
For the upcoming Vishu season, the industry is betting on Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, Pranav-Dhyan combo’s Varshangalkku Shesham, Jai Ganesh, etc. “The acceptance of recent films in Malayalam shows that people will choose to watch good films in theatres,” says N M Badusha, film producer.
According to Siyad Koker, film producer and exhibitor, a change in the mindset of people has helped Malayalam films succeed financially. “Unlike before, audiences are willing to come to theatres. They have realised that there is a difference between watching films in theatres and on OTT platforms. It is a film’s merit that attracts the public. Trailers and promotional videos provide a glimpse of content and quality,” he added.
Badusha added that the number of films taking to OTT has declined with these platforms now showing interest only in films that can boost their subscriber base. The films that have clicked in the last three months are those that people think are entertaining and can be enjoyed with family and friends.
“The audience now distinguish between films that can be watched on OTT and those they believe deserve a theatrical experience. While Premalu is a rom-com that young people want to watch together, Brahmayugam is about atmospherics and the black-and-white experience, and Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller that lays emphasis on music. We tend to lose out on the experience on OTT,” says Sowmya Rajendran, a film critic and author, adding that Blessy’s Aadujeevitham benefited from the success of these films, which brought audiences back to theatres.
“Considering the popularity of the novel and landscape of the movie, it deserves a theatrical experience,” she emphasises.
Malayalis used to wait for a Rajinikanth or Vijay film to visit theatres. With Premalu and Manjummel Boys, audiences in other states looked forward to the release of their Telugu or Tamil versions, say industry officials. “Usually in other states, Malayalam films are screened only in big cities. Recently, we have seen how theatres in the small towns of other states are taking up Malayalam films. Like theatres in Kerala, those in other states are also struggling. Our films have brought people back to theatres in other states,” points out Koker.
Sowmya adds: “I believe the initial plan was not to push Premalu and Manjummel Boys to other states. However, these films crossed the borders. Nivin Pauly’s Premam, which was released in 2015, also did very well in Tamil Nadu. Premalu is a small film where Malayalis explore Hyderabad.
“It is a youth film. That is another factor that is drawing people in other states to the film. There are not many movies in this genre in other languages.It’s been a long time since we have watched such a light-hearted and well-written film,” she said.
There is a lot of awareness about Mollywood now, says Sowmya. “The film industry in India used to be equated with Bollywood. That has changed. Malayalam filmmakers now receive more respect. Malayalam films still don’t enjoy the kind of big budgets that other film industries do. This is because the audience in Kerala is relatively small,” she said.
The last few months have been really good for filmmakers, producers and distributors. The trend will continue, opines Badusha. “We wish to see all films entering the Rs 100-crore club. It encourages filmmakers to come up with good-quality films,” he stressed.
