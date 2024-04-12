Mollywood scripts turnaround with themes, treatments

KOCHI : Today, if I am envious of anyone, I would say it’s Malayalam writers and actors, S S Rajamouli said recently. But, the Telugu filmmaker, who created history when for his blockbuster film RRR won the Oscar for best original song, is only partly right.

It’s not just writers and actors; the entire Malayalam film industry has been on a roll this year. Film after film has been creating new records on the box office even as the industry experiments with new themes, treatment and terrain, winning critical appreciation all around.

The situation was completely different in the last two years. The industry churned out hundreds of films, but hits were few and far in between. For a sector recovering from the Covid-19 slump and lack of good subjects and quality, the presence of OTT platforms rubbed salt into the wounds. The industry, like any other in the country, was struggling.

Then 2024 happened. Music composer Sushin Shyam’s prediction that ‘Manjummel kurachu scene maattum Malayalam industryde’ (Manjummel Boys will be a game changer for Malayalam industry) has come true. Mollywood has changed the ‘scene’ with a string of hits.From Manjummel Boys to Premalu, Mammootty’s Bramayugam to now Aadujeevitham, the industry is shining brighter than ever. While Premalu and Aadujeevitham entered the Rs 100-crore club, Manjummel Boys, based on a real-life incident, has become the first Malayalam film to make the Rs200-crore club.

For the upcoming Vishu season, the industry is betting on Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, Pranav-Dhyan combo’s Varshangalkku Shesham, Jai Ganesh, etc. “The acceptance of recent films in Malayalam shows that people will choose to watch good films in theatres,” says N M Badusha, film producer.

According to Siyad Koker, film producer and exhibitor, a change in the mindset of people has helped Malayalam films succeed financially. “Unlike before, audiences are willing to come to theatres. They have realised that there is a difference between watching films in theatres and on OTT platforms. It is a film’s merit that attracts the public. Trailers and promotional videos provide a glimpse of content and quality,” he added.